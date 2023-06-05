First Alert Forecast: Another stunner of a day ahead

Baltimore -- Mostly clear and cooler to start off your Monday.

No issues with visibility thanks to those north winds spilling over from Sunday.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the next several hours to help drive our temps, but it looks like another pretty day is on the way for Maryland.

From the 50s to the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

North winds continue today, adding a nice breeze to the afternoon hours.

By tonight, temps lower into the 50s with clouds staying away.

Monday, a little more warmth enters in with the 80s and near 80s expected.

A few chances for showers throughout the workweek, but that looks like all we are going to get.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth, eventually landing towards average by the end of the week