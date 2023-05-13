First Alert Forecast: Another spotty weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are relatively mild this AM with most seeing the middle 60s.

We will quickly see those temperatures rise into the 70s by late morning and late afternoon.

A few clouds will linger throughout the day, this is the first clue as to what the first half of your weekend will look like.

Here comes some much needed rain on yet another weekend. You know the drill by now... #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/89ItTCJwuN — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 13, 2023

Showers will be off and on throughout your Saturday but begin to taper off after sunset.

Highs near the middle 70 today with a breeze coming in.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild and muggy with the 50s and 60s expected.

Rain chances will hold off until for Mother's Day with partly cloudy skies. No excuses not to celebrate mom this year!