First Alert Forecast: Another pleasant day ahead

BALTIMORE-- Comfortable to start off the day as we see the 60s and 70s across the state.

Very much a copy and paste situation where Monday was a very similar set up for both temperatures and conditions.

Some clouds will linger this morning and afternoon, but not bring much along with it.

A stray shower is possible today, but most of that moisture will be in the form of cloud coverage.

The comfortable stretch continues for another day.

Highs in the 80s this afternoon.

Lows in the 60s and 70s.

Not much change rolling into Wednesday, but pushing past we will see more rain chances and heat return to the state.