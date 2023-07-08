First Alert Forecast: Another hot and humid day

BALTIMORE--Today will be another hot and humid day. The afternoon high will again be at 90 degrees, or above. The heat index will again be in the mid 90's. But today the chance of rain, or thunderstorms, is less than yesterday. For the most part a 20% chance as we move through the day. Calm and muggy tonight with a low of 74 degrees.

Tomorrow looks to be a much more active weather day with the chance of thunderstorms already posted. Heavy rains, strong wind, and hail are a real possibility. The high will just be in the low 80's so indeed we will end the heat wave of 90+ degree days.

We start next week with a high in the mid 80's, but quickly forthe rest of the week see afternoon highs in the low to mid 90's.