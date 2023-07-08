Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Another hot and humid day

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE--Today will be another hot and humid day. The afternoon high will again be at 90 degrees, or above. The heat index will again be in the mid 90's. But today the chance of rain, or thunderstorms, is less than yesterday. For the most part a 20% chance as we move through the day. Calm and muggy tonight with a low of 74 degrees. 

Tomorrow looks to be a much more active weather day with the chance of  thunderstorms already posted. Heavy rains, strong wind, and hail are a real possibility. The high will just be in the low 80's so indeed we will end the heat wave of 90+ degree days. 

We start next week with a high in the mid 80's, but quickly forthe rest of the week see afternoon highs in the low to mid 90's.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.