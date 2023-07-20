First Alert Forecast: Another day in the 90s expected

BALTIMORE-- Warm and muggy this morning with lots and lots of moisture in the air.

Fog will be a bit of an issue this morning.

Starting off in the lower 70s with a mild north wind will keep things humid over the next several hours.

Hot and hazy again this afternoon with temperatures and heat indices continuing to climb.

With sunshine in full force and not much to stop it, until the afternoon where a few storms may pop up.

Highs today are expected in the upper 80s lower 90s.

Thunderstorm activity will be scattered in nature and will likely dissipate by evening.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s.

Finally a great weekend is in store for us with sunshine and around average temperatures expected.