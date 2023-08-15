First Alert Forecast: Another chance at storms this afternoon

BALTIMORE-- Muggy and hard to see for parts of the region this morning.

Temperatures are hovering in the 60s and 70s, right along with the dew points.

Even with the rain nearly saturated with moisture, most of the rain from overnight has pushed out. We will see radar remain calm for a little stretch of your Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy for portions of your morning and afternoon, sunshine may only break through periodically.

Temperatures are on the rise again this afternoon with the upper 80s and lower 90s possible.

By this evening, temperatures will cool to the 70s with showers eventually tapering off.

A slight and marginal risk are slated for portions of the state for storms turning severe. Overall, the threat looks more reserved than Monday, but gusty winds, hail and flooding are still a possibility.

By Wednesday, things will have cleared and we are looking at a beautiful forecast.