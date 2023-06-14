First Alert Forecast: Another chance at showers ahead

BALTIMORE -- Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and the 60s to the region this morning.

Mild and a little muggy throughout the morning hours, this will also continue into the afternoon.

Looking mostly after the 2 pm hour of your day, a few showers ahead of the noon hour are possible, but look very scattered in nature.

Some more clouds will build thanks to the added moisture, so partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon today.

Showers and storms build later into the afternoon. At times winds could be damaging and lightning can be frequent.

By tonight, clouds will haul out leaving us clearing and in the 60s.

Temperatures will return closer to average or even a little below over the next 6-10 days.