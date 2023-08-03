First Alert Forecast: And so it returns... Humidity

BALTIMORE-- Hello Thursday, and hello humidity. Already this morning you are noticing a difference as soon as you walk out the door.

The currents are in the 60s for the majority of the state, but we are expecting to warm up by mid morning.

More clouds will be present throughout the day because of the added moisture; however, rain chances are still relatively slim.

Thursday, overall, isn't looking like the worst with partly cloudy skies, a stray chance at a thunderstorm and highs in the 80s.

Expect the afternoon to feel a bit more sticky and relatively warm across the state.

Tonight, brings another slight chance at a shower.

Lows dip into the 60s.

More changes come for Friday...

A weather disturbance will bring us the chance of some hit or miss showers and storms on Friday.

While the day isn't a washout, there could be a couple of showers & storms at just about any moment during the day. Any of the showers or storms could have locally heavy downpours, however, these showers & storms will be hit or miss. This means some neighborhoods will not get wet.

Expect highs in the lower 80s with a good deal of humidity.

As of now, the weekend weather looks fabulous! Expect highs in the upper 80s with clouds and sunshine. The weekend weather looks fantastic to be outside as it will be dry and not too hot.

A stronger disturbance will bring us a round of heavier showers and storms on Monday. It's still early, but right now there looks to be at least some chance of some isolated to scattered strong to severe storms.