Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: America's Birthday forecast looking great!

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Showers have moved east and we are no longer seeing rain in the state. Finally dry for a stretch of time.

Mild and very muggy still this morning with quite a bit of moisture left in the air.

Soupy will be the theme for the morning hours before Mother Nature cranks up the heat.

Some showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but nothing to cancel plans entirely over.

Highs into the 80s and 90s yet again.

Heat indices will be high this week, so heat safety will be a precaution needed.

Tonight, warm and muggy with the 80s clinging on past sunset.

We see a break in the active pattern fully by tonight.

Clear skies will spill over into Wednesday with more sunshine and heat expected.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 4:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.