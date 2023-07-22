Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Almost perfect Saturday weather

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE--Today will be one of the best, weather, days in a very long time. The humidity continues to move away from the area, and the skies have cleared of haze and smoke. Look for a partly cloudy high of 87 degrees this afternoon, with a breeze out of the Northwest at 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, and calm, with a low of 68 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be even nicer with mostly sunny skies and a high, again, in the mid upper 80's with comfortable humidity.

It looks like we do not return to daytime highs in the 90's until Tuesday.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.