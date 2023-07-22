First Alert Forecast: Almost perfect Saturday weather
BALTIMORE--Today will be one of the best, weather, days in a very long time. The humidity continues to move away from the area, and the skies have cleared of haze and smoke. Look for a partly cloudy high of 87 degrees this afternoon, with a breeze out of the Northwest at 10 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, and calm, with a low of 68 degrees.
Tomorrow will be even nicer with mostly sunny skies and a high, again, in the mid upper 80's with comfortable humidity.
It looks like we do not return to daytime highs in the 90's until Tuesday.
