First Alert Forecast: Chilly feel returns overnight

BALTIMORE -- Strong to severe storms have ended everywhere across the state of Maryland. Much cooler weather is on the way tonight.

Other than a leftover isolated shower or thunderstorm, most of the rain is over. Expect skies to partially clear with temperatures falling into the 40s overnight.

The storms brought high winds and rain through BGE's service area, resulting in more than 200 outages affecting approximately 11,000 customers, according to BGE spokesperson Talon Sachs.

BGE prepared for potential outages in advance of the storm, Sachs said. That said, there are conditions that may hinder immediate repairs, according to Sachs.

"There are locations where the storm is still moving through the service area, and BGE reminds customers that certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds," Sachs said. "In that case, BGE will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do.

Sunday, in the wake of the cold front, skies will be partly to mostly clear with highs in the middle 60s.

We have an extended stretch of dry, comfortable, and cool weather this upcoming week. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Thursday with highs mainly in the 60s. Mornings will be much cooler with lows in the 30s & 40s. There is the chance of some frost and freeze conditions early next week across the state.

Our next chance of much needed rain will return Friday and next Saturday with the chance of showers.