First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Saturday Afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

This morning temperatures are a little muggier than your Friday with the 50s and 60s currently.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms as a cold front makes its way through the region.

Damaging wind gusts, rain and hail will be the primary threat with any storms.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s before rain fully settles in.

Heavy rain is expected for portions of your Saturday.... Have that umbrella handy #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/8nUPKWL4yg — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 22, 2023

Cooler temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday.

Sunday, in the wake of the cold front, skies will be partly to mostly clear with highs in the 60s.

An extended streak of dry weather is expected across the area to start off next week.

Temperatures will be comfortable into the 60s for highs through the workweek.

No significant chances for rain on the forecast through early week.