First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Heat and Storms

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday, cautioning residents to brace for scorching temperatures and potential health risks. The advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT, urging individuals to take necessary precautions during the peak hours of heat, where heat index values could exceed 105° The Heat Advisory now includes all parts of Maryland except Washington, Allegany and Garrett Co.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Friday for most of Maryland with heat index values approaching 110° in some areas.

Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday urged Marylanders to take appropriate precautions for the extreme weather conditions.

Here are tips from the Maryland Department of Health to cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it's cooler and take breaks if necessary

Storms could turn severe Thursday.

Highs are expected to range in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon with some sunshine breaking through clouds.

Tonight, storms linger and keep us muggy overnight.

The lower 70s are expected.

Dangerous heat is expected to finally break by Sunday thanks to a frontal system passing through.