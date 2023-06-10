Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Air Quality slowly improving

By Abigail Degler

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- No longer under an air quality alert for the state, but smoke still persists. 

Selective groups may still be impacted by the air.

Temps in the 50s this AM.

North winds will continue throughout the day, this continues to pull smoke from Canada, but will add a nice breeze for the afternoon.

Into the 80s for highs.

Tonight, we will see much of the same with a few clouds and the 50s and 60s expected. 

Rain chances will hold off for most of Sunday, but then spill over into the workweek.

We could really use the rain for a number of reasons.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 6:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

