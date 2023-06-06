First Alert Forecast: Air Quality Alert and a smoky Tuesday

Baltimore -- Hazy and smoky for your day ahead. Air pollution paired with the smoke has triggered an Air Quality Alert for some of the state.

Another day of that milky haze in the sky... this time it comes with a little more impact. Air pollution concentrations are a little higher for your Tuesday #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/ji9eZ8INPs — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 6, 2023

Temperatures are comfortable and in the 50s.

A few clouds will hang around for the morning hours, then build up a little for the afternoon.

A shot at a shower or two will be in our forecast for the second day of the workweek.

Added moisture will cause some humidity and temperatures to rise slightly.

For your Tuesday, a little more warmth enters in with the 80s and middle 80s expected.

A few thunderstorms can't be entirely ruled out for today so keep an eye to the forecast for any outdoor plans.

A few chances for showers throughout the workweek, but that looks like all we are going to get.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth, eventually landing towards average by the end of the week.