First Alert Forecast: A look at our weeks end, and weekend forecast

Baltimore--Today will be a day of change. We will blend from yesterday's sunny skies to more partly cloudy conditons early, then mostly cloudy later on.

Today will be warmer, and more humid than yesterday with a forecast high of 85 degrees. Our night time low forecast will be 65 degrees. The average high, now, is up to 75 degrees. The average low is, now, up to 57 degrees.

Tonight rain will move in, at times. Tomorrow our forecast features occasional rain through the day. It will also be a ten degrees cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

For Mothers Day the sun will return, we will dry out, but temperatrues will remain near normal in the mid 70's.