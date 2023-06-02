First Alert Forecast: A look at our Friday, and weekend forecast

Baltimore--This morinng is on the very mild side with temperatrues in the low 60's for the A.M. rush hours. By late midday we will see those temperatrues rise into the low 80's and by mid afternoon the low 90's. It will be a bit humid, and we do have an Air Quality Alert in effect this day.

Tonight will, again, be quite mild with a low, under partly cloudy skies, in the mid 60's.

Tomorrow will be a day of change from today's hot and humid, to cooler and refreshing conditions on Sunday as a cold front slides across the Mid-Atlantic Saturday afternoon. We do have a chance of thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon, and evening. Under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow we will see a high down to the low 80's. By Sunday, under sunny skies, the mid 70's.