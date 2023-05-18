First Alert Forecast: A fine Thursday outlook

BALTIMORE -- This will be a beautiful day. With sunny skies, our forecast high is 70 degrees. That is actually 6 degrees below the average high for this day. Yesterday's breeze/winds have diminished.

Overnight another cool one is on tap. With clear skies, temperatures will settle in the low 50's, below the average of 59 degrees.

Tomorrow looks to be another nice day but with a few more clouds, a bit warmer, and a bit more humid. The forecast high will be 74 degrees.

We are still tracking some rain to move into the Mid-Atlantic on Preakness Day.