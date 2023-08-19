First Alert Forecast: A delightful day

BALTIMORE--We could not ask for better weather to start the weekend off. Under sunny skies, with a gentle refreshing breeze, we will forecast a high of 85 degrees. Very close to our average for this date. Tonight with clear skies our forecast low is 62 degrees, but in many suburbs, the low will settle into the upper 50's.

Tomorrow we begin a warm-up that will peak on Monday with a very hot, humid day expected. Sunday's forecast high is 90, our average is 87 degrees. Sunday night's low will be around 70 degrees.

By Monday our high will jump to the mid upper 90's. But that intense heat will be short-lived as a cold front sliding through the Mid-Atlantic Monday late in the day will drop our high temperature on Tuesday back to the mid 80's.