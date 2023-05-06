First Alert Forecast: A beautiful Saturday ahead

BALTIMORE -- Today will be a fine May weather day. Calm, mostly clear, and mild. And for the first time in awhile our forecast daytime high will be pretty much where it should be.

The average high is 73 degrees, today we will forecast a high of 72. Tonight just as calm, and the low will also be pretty much where it should be.

The average is 55 degrees, tonight we will forecast a low in the low mid 50's.

Tomorrow will be the "show stopper" of the weekend though, temperature wise, with a high of 77 degrees. Tomorrow will start sunny but end with the chance of a few passing light showers. We do not think this will be a enough of an issue to ruin the day.