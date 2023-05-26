Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Friday before rain chances over the weekend

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler has your Friday morning forecast 5/26/2023
Abigail Degler has your Friday morning forecast 5/26/2023 01:51

BALTIMORE -- Dry for your Friday with light and variable winds throughout the morning and afternoon hours. 

Temperatures are ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s this AM.

We will see a gradual increase of temperatures until the middle 70s are reached, average for your day with no chances for rain. Lows tonight are expected in the 50s.

The holiday weekend is trending dry for parts, but not completely.

Saturday will start off dry, and for the dayside be relatively pleasant.

Conditions are to change slightly pushing into the overnight hours of your Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible for the early morning hours of your Sunday and then again for the afternoon and evening. 

Monday, Memorial Day, will have some showers possible but overall be spotty in nature.

As a whole, the holiday weekend will not be a wash, but some contingency plans will need to be had.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

