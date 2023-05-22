First Alert: Dry continues for start of workweek

BALTIMORE -- Mild start this AM with the 50s and a few in the 60s.

More sunshine and comfortable air are in store for our Monday.

A lot more comfortable for the day ahead with temperatures hovering in the 50s.

North winds continue today and will make the highs a lot more comfortable for the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to be mild though the day today with highs expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday continues the streak of nice weather with the workweek ahead looking dry and sunny.

The 70s and 80s are expected over the next several days with sunshine and a few clouds.

It's a few days out still, BUT Saturday is looking dry at the moment.

Let's hold out hope we will get one weekend dry this month!