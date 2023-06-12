Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling two alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a large two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Union said the fire was showing from the rowhomes in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Check back with WJZ on this developing story.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 8:41 PM

