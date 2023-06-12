Firefighters battling two alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a large two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in North Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Union said the fire was showing from the rowhomes in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.

🔥2ND ALARM🔥

400 blk E 28th St 21218#Harwood@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from multiple row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/1M5t3OKzmz — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 12, 2023

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

