Brush fires impact rush-hour commute on I-695 in Essex area
BALTIMORE - Brush fires in Baltimore County are impacting rush-hour commutes on I-695.
Traffic on the Beltway's innerloop, in the Essex area, at Route 702 was backed up, according to fire officials.
Fire crews said two brush fires covered 8 to 10 acres along the Amtrak and CSX train tracks.
Train service were temporarily suspended in the area, but have resumed.
While the fire was contained, fire crews are working several "hotspots" in the area.
The National Weather Service also issued a" Red Flag Warning" in the area until 8 p.m., which means extremely low humidity and gusty winds increase the change of fast-spreading fires.
