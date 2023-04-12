Brush fires impact rush-hour commute on I-695 in Essex area

BALTIMORE - Brush fires in Baltimore County are impacting rush-hour commutes on I-695.

Traffic on the Beltway's innerloop, in the Essex area, at Route 702 was backed up, according to fire officials.

BCoFD o/s in the #Rosedale area, along the @Amtrak & @CSX lines, for two brush fires. 8-10 acres affected. No injuries reported; no structures affected. Motorists should avoid I-695 inner loop at 702; major delays. Fire operations expected to continue for several hours. EA pic.twitter.com/UwqByRJfPB — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 12, 2023

Fire crews said two brush fires covered 8 to 10 acres along the Amtrak and CSX train tracks.

Train service were temporarily suspended in the area, but have resumed.

While the fire was contained, fire crews are working several "hotspots" in the area.

The National Weather Service also issued a" Red Flag Warning" in the area until 8 p.m., which means extremely low humidity and gusty winds increase the change of fast-spreading fires.