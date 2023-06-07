Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters are working to extinguish two-alarm fire at Cockeysville business

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon at a business in Cockeysville.

The fire in the 10800 block of York Road backed up traffic and closed roads in the area.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the building partially collapsed and was "fast spreading."

Officials have not said what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.