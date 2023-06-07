Firefighters are working to extinguish two-alarm fire at Cockeysville business
BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon at a business in Cockeysville.
The fire in the 10800 block of York Road backed up traffic and closed roads in the area.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said the building partially collapsed and was "fast spreading."
Officials have not said what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.