Firefighters are working to extinguish two-alarm fire at Cockeysville business

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon at a business in Cockeysville.

The fire in the 10800 block of York Road backed up traffic and closed roads in the area.

#update #cockeysville 2-ALARM BUILDING FIRE | CMD advises partial building collapse | Defensive operations have been ordered | Media staging at Sherwood Rd & Cedar Knoll Rd. DT1458 TF pic.twitter.com/xQ7IM2TNZE — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 7, 2023

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the building partially collapsed and was "fast spreading."

Officials have not said what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.