Firefighter injured in Leonardtown house fire

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured in a Leonardtown house fire Tuesday morning, state officials said.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said a team of Deputy State Marshals are responding to the scene at 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County.

The extent of the firefighter's injuries was not immediately clear.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said travelers should expect delays in the area of Point Lookout Road and Redgate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.