Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured in Leonardtown house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured in a Leonardtown house fire Tuesday morning, state officials said. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said a team of Deputy State Marshals are responding to the scene at 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County. 

The extent of the firefighter's injuries was not immediately clear. 

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said travelers should expect delays in the area of Point Lookout Road and Redgate. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.