Firefighter injured, 40 people displaced after apartment fire in Howard County

BALTIMORE- A firefighter was injured, 40 people were displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Howard County, the fire department stated.

Units were on the scene of a working fire on the 6000 block of Orchard Club Drive around 5:24 a.m. The fire was placed under control by 6:28am.

While battling the fire, one firefighter was injured. Their injuries have been determined to be non-life threatening. One resident was also injured and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the Fire Department's social media post.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Cheaspeake Region are providing support and resources to the displaced rsident.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

