Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire investigators search for survivors following reported house explosion in Bel Air

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Deputy State Fire Marshals are searching for at least one person following a two-alarm fire that reportedly started with an explosion in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

fprl-sjakaaha4.jpg

First responders were able to find two homeowners following the fire, but they are still searching for another person, according to authorities.

Fire investigators are looking to determine the origin and cause of the fire, Maryland officials said.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is using heavy excavation equipment to assist investigators with removing debris from the fire, according to authorities.

Investigators are working with support from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and agents from Baltimore's division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Maryland officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.