Fire investigators search for survivors following reported house explosion in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- Deputy State Fire Marshals are searching for at least one person following a two-alarm fire that reportedly started with an explosion in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

First responders were able to find two homeowners following the fire, but they are still searching for another person, according to authorities.

Fire investigators are looking to determine the origin and cause of the fire, Maryland officials said.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is using heavy excavation equipment to assist investigators with removing debris from the fire, according to authorities.

Investigators are working with support from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and agents from Baltimore's division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Maryland officials said.