Scattered showers and storms Tuesday in Maryland

By
Rachael Jay
Rachael Jay
Meteorologist
Rachael Jay is a First Alert Meteorologist who joined the WJZ team in November 2024. The Maryland native came to WJZ from NBC Connecticut after stops in Norfolk, Virginia, and Waterloo, Iowa.
Rachael Jay

CBS Baltimore

Maryland to see scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Maryland to see scattered showers and storms Tuesday 02:17

We woke up on Tuesday to some fog like on Monday but it wasn't as dense across the area. Patchy fog remains this morning before clearing. 

Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore are under a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather today. We're expecting spotty storms to develop across parts of the state and we could see one or two of those storms strengthen later today. Stronger thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and potential downpours.

Some Maryland neighborhoods stay on the drier side today.

In addition to the isolated storm chance today, we may also notice a difference in humidity. It was a steamy start to the day however comfort levels will increase as we go toward the later part of the day. 

Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Warmer air moves in for the rest of the work week. We'll see more in the way of 80s and some low 90s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

As of now, it still looks like Father's Day weekend brings another round of potential showers and storms to Maryland.

