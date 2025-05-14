Few rounds of showers & storms across Maryland through Saturday

Warm and humid weather will stick around the Baltimore area through Saturday with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible through Saturday evening.

The light rain, drizzle, and scattered showers that's been impacting the Wednesday morning commute will gradually taper off. Expect some drier weather midday into early afternoon with clouds and a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity.

Orioles doubleheader weather

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon into this evening. Any storm that does develop can have drenching downpours, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. The window for these stronger storms would be from 2 PM until 10 PM.

For the Orioles doubleheader today, we're expecting game number one to be dry. First pitch is at 12:05 PM vs the Twins. Cloudy weather with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Game 2 later this afternoon has a chance for a rain delay, so you may want to bring a rain poncho just incase an isolated strong storm passes over the ballpark.

Any storms this evening will push out with some leftover showers and patchy fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall in the middle 60s.

Thursday weather forecast

Thursday morning will start off murky with patchy low clouds, fog, and showers. After any early morning showers move out, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day, but the storms should be relatively sparse. High temperatures reach near 80°.

A round of heavier thunderstorms is possible late Thursday night and/or Friday as a warm front lifts north toward our area. This will bring very warm and muggy conditions to our area Friday with highs in the middle 80s with muggy. Any storms that do form on Friday could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware Friday as storms could happen at just about anytime.

Weekend weather around Baltimore

Saturday looks breezy and very warm with highs in the middle 80s. A strong cold front will cross the area later in the day that may spark a few isolated strong to severe storms possible. The best chance of a gusty thunderstorm would be from 2 PM until 6 PM. Winds will become gusty Saturday evening as drier and cooler air begin to arrive.

Behind the cold front. Sunday and Monday look sunny and beautiful with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Humidity levels will stay nice and low. Winds will stay gusty Sunday and Monday out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.