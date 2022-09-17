Festus the cat returns home nearly three months after Abell fire

BALTIMORE - Festus the cat returned home to his dads in Abell nearly three months after a fire damaged four homes in the neighborhood, according to an Instagram post from the Abell Improvement Association.

"Thank you to everyone who went out hunting, sent potential sightings, and kept our furry friend in your mind," the community group said.

Two fires were set in the Abell neighborhood on one block early in the morning of Wednesday, June 15.

The first fire was set to a Pride flag hanging on from a porch on 31st Street. It was quickly extinguished by first responders, and nothing more than the flag was destroyed, authorities said.

The second fire was set across the street around the same time, and police say it was intentional. A home that was set on fire also had Pride decor.

Three people were hospitalized and four homes were damaged in the blaze.

Back in June, the neighborhood group shared a post saying the orange and white cat was last seen around the time of the fire covered in ash and soot.

The Abell Community Street Fair is scheduled for Sunday from noon-5 p.m.