Federal Hill residents filing lawsuit against BGE over installing gas-pressure regulators without consent

BALTIMORE - Residents in Federal Hill are standing guard to stop BGE from shutting off their power.

Thursday morning started with a bit of a standoff between BGE contractors and residents on Warren Avenue.

Residents in the historic homes near Federal Hill Park say they didn't give their consent for BGE to install gas-pressure regulators, which means contractors would need to drill three-inch holes in their marble, granite and brick facades.

The utility company on Wednesday cut off gas service to four homes because the homeowners refused consent to BGE tearing up their sidewalk, and drilling into their homes.

An hours-long standoff between city residents and utility contractors has reached a point where they are standing in front of an excavator on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill.

More homes were expected to have their utilities shut off on Thursday.

Residents plan on filing a lawsuit this week in circuit court. Attorney Thiru Vignarajah said 225 residents have joined the lawsuit.

"Look, there's no emergency work here, stop, let the courts decide," said Claudia Towles. "We're in this for the long haul because we believe this is an injustice, that this is an illegal action."

Some gas-pressure regulators were installed in some of the homes without consent, residents told WJZ.

"BGE is talking about drilling three-inch bore holes through marble that's 100 years old," Vignarajah said. "It shouldn't have come to this. They're trying to strong-arm residents into giving consent, into having their houses torn apart, their streets torn apart."

More police brass joined to mediate between utility workers and residents.

"A BGE spokesperson said they won't comment on pending litigation but these regulators were reviewed and approved by the Public Service Commission.

"BGE has always undertaken and will continue to undertake work that enhances the safety and reliability of the natural gas distribution system. This work is reviewed and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, is in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and is communicated to customers and impacted property owners multiple times through a variety of channels including community meetings, letters, door hangers, and information on BGE.com."

BGE also said gas-pressure regulators are safer, and in the event of any release or leak, gas won't build up inside a home.

BGE went on to say that it has "an obligation to maintain the safety and reliability of its natural gas distribution system. As we have said previously many times, BGE's placement of regulators on the outside of properties rather than inside is meant to enhance system safety and reliability. BGE is modernizing its gas system by replacing its aging low-pressure gas infrastructure with a higher-pressure system. The new system will provide more reliable and resilient natural gas service to residents. This work cannot happen without the upgrade to or addition of gas regulators to maintain a safe level of pressure between the gas system and customers' homes and appliances."

Police arrived Thursday morning to mediate between the utility workers and residents.

"They're coming to us saying they have the right to access their equipment. We're not contesting that," resident Sandra Seward said. "What we're saying is they don't have the right to illegally shut off the gas to our neighbors. I've never seen anything like it. I plan on standing for my neighbors in the square so that they can't dig up the road."

Furthermore, BGE said, "externally placed regulators are safer because in the event of an unintended gas release incident, gas vents directly into the atmosphere as opposed to building up inside a structure where it is susceptible to ignition that can have catastrophic results. External regulators are also readily accessible to first responders and BGE personnel in the event of a gas emergency as opposed to internal regulators that cannot be accessed as quickly."

