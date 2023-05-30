Fatal crash shuts down I-695 inner loop near Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A fatal single-vehicle crash shut down the I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning, police said.

All lanes closed at the inner loop past Cove Road exit 41 around 10:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

As of 11:30 a.m. the inner loop remains closed and is detoured down exit 41.

@MDSP are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-695 Inner Loop. All lanes closed. Traffic diverted at Exit 41 Cove Road. No other injuries reported. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsvgZo for updated road conditions. — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 30, 2023

No further injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.