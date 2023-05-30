Fatal crash shuts down I-695 inner loop near Dundalk
BALTIMORE -- A fatal single-vehicle crash shut down the I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning, police said.
All lanes closed at the inner loop past Cove Road exit 41 around 10:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
As of 11:30 a.m. the inner loop remains closed and is detoured down exit 41.
No further injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.