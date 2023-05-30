Watch CBS News
Fatal crash shuts down I-695 inner loop near Dundalk

BALTIMORE --  A fatal single-vehicle crash shut down the I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning, police said. 

All lanes closed at the inner loop past Cove Road exit 41 around 10:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. 

As of 11:30 a.m. the inner loop remains closed and is detoured down exit 41. 

No further injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 12:06 PM

