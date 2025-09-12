Fantastic Friday in Maryland, warm and summery for Ravens Sunday

There is a lot to like about this weather forecast if you live or will be in the state of Maryland Friday through the weekend. A large and strong area of high pressure will protect us from any clouds or rain.

The beginning of fall is still ten days away, and the weather will definitely feel like summer through early next week.

Fantastic Friday across Maryland

Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable warmth throughout Maryland on Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s at the beaches to the lower 80s in Baltimore City. The warmest temperatures Friday will be located from the Baltimore Beltway and points west.

We have a spectacular Friday evening ahead if you want to dine outside or have plans. Expect temperatures to cool into the 70s and eventually the 60s with a starlit sky.

Weekend weather winner for the Ravens and Maryland

Saturday and Sunday morning both may start with patchy areas of fog with the light east winds and clear skies. Any early patchy fog will quickly burn off both mornings.

Expect summery temperatures over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. The U.V. index both days will be a 7, so apply plenty of sunscreen and have your sunglasses along with plenty of water.

There will be a bit of a range when it comes to high temperatures over the weekend. East winds will keep the Atlantic Ocean beaches cooler in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, temperatures will warm-up as you head inland. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s in Baltimore City with middle to upper 80s across interior portions of Carroll and Howard counties.

Summery start to next week in Maryland, potential rain

Expect seasonable warmth and dry weather early next week. The weather looks delightful Monday and into Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine.

A storm system to our south may spread clouds into the area along with some possible showers or even a period of rain Wednesday into Thursday. There is a great deal of uncertainty with the track of this storm, so check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates over the weekend as clarity hopefully increases.