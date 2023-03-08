Family concerned about school safety after Aberdeen Middle School assault

BALTIMORE —The family of an Aberdeen Middle School student is concerned about the school's safety protocols after a parent allegedly assaulted her inside the school.

Judy Kibler learned about what happened to her granddaughter during a phone call with her son-in-law.

"First I was in shock, but then I was angry, frustrated and really upset," she said.

Aberdeen Police say Kelly Sadik, 41, walked into Aberdeen Middle School Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. after getting access through the intercom.

However, instead of going to the office, she went to where the 7th graders were and confronted one of her daughter's classmates.

"A verbal confrontation ensued, [Sadik] at one point placed their hands on the child, grabbing them in an effort to continue the conversation," said Capt. Will Reiber. "Ultimately, a teacher was able to intervene."

Kibler's granddaughter ended up with bruising on her arm. Kibler wonders how Sadik even got that far.

"I don't get how she got that far without somebody doing something. I'm a grandparent, I know when you go to the school, you get buzzed in, you go straight to the office," she said.

WJZ has reached out to Harford County Public Schools about this, but we haven't heard back.

Reiber said police haven't had issues with school security protocols like this.

"By and large, the protocols that are put in place by the schools are set to deter people from doing this. This is the first, that I can think of, where we've had to go in for something where a parent came and confronted a child," Reiber said.

Sadik accused Kibler's granddaughter of bullying her daughter, according to police. Kibler said her granddaughter has also been a victim of bullying at the school, and this all speaks to a wider issue.

"It's not just my granddaughter I'm concerned about, I'm concerned about all these kids," Kibler said. "If [the school or school district is] doing something, tell us what you're doing. I've asked that question so many times."

Sadik is due in court in May.

Reiber said if your child is struggling with issues like bullying or harrassment at school, to reach out to the school's administration to start steps to remediate the problem.