Fall-like weather for most of the workweek across Maryland

Maryland saw crisp, sunny weather Monday morning, with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine today.

The fall-like weather will continue through the workweek in Maryland.

Early fall-like weather in Maryland

Blue sky, sunshine, and crisp fall-like weather are the big weather story across Maryland. Early morning temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will dip down into the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will be delightful in the mid-70s.

An offshore storm will bring plenty of clouds and breezy weather to the state on Wednesday. Along with additional clouds, a few isolated sprinkles and showers are possible, mainly across our eastern shore communities. It's not out of the question that a stray sprinkle makes it as far west as Baltimore, but right now that appears unlikely.

Late week warm-up

High pressure will continue to keep our forecast dry and quiet late week into next weekend. Along with the quieter weather will come a nice warm-up.

While mornings will still be cool to chilly at times Thursday and Friday, we'll see afternoons turn much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Late summer weather will continue into next weekend as well.

For Saturday and Sunday, expect low humidity and sunshine to continue. Highs on Saturday will fall just short of 80°. Highs on Sunday will get close to 80°.

The game forecast for the Browns and Ravens on Sunday looks spectacular with kickoff temperatures at 1 p.m. in the mid-70s and late game temperatures getting close to 80°.

With the very dry and breezy conditions, pollen problems will continue. Especially with high levels of grass pollen and very high levels of ragweed. Ragweed levels are peaking across Maryland this week.