Fall-like feel to Sunday in Maryland

Rinse and repeat.

That's essentially the forecast for Sunday. Expect a very similar day to Saturday - bright sunshine with only a few clouds and seasonably cool temperatures. Humidity appears to increase just slightly, however, we'll still be on the comfortable side of things. High temperatures are also increasing slightly over the next couple days. Today, we peak in the mid to upper 80s and add a degree or two day by day. We may see a heat wave (three or more days of at least 90°) starting midweek.

Weather conditions stay quiet for a number of days as we go into a new work week. Continued sunshine returns again for Monday and Tuesday. By the time we get to Tuesday, we'll have much more noticeable humidity. The humidity remains high for days, at least into next weekend.

Rain chances also increase around midweek. The next best chance for showers and storms comes Wednesday afternoon. Thursday brings another chance of rain before what looks like a drier end to the work week.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we transition from this fall teaser back to summer this week.