Fabulous Friday before humidity & storms return this weekend

BALTIMORE -- A fabulous Friday is underway before humidity and chances for storms return this weekend.

With plenty of sunshine and low to mid 80s, today will be a fabulous outdoor day across the entire state of Maryland. This evening looks lovely as well with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday's showers and storms look rather isolated with many neighborhoods in northern and central Maryland staying dry. The best chance for a few showers & storms would be in southern Maryland and the lower half of the Eastern Shore. The wet and stormy weather will be more widespread by Saturday night.

Sunday will be another day of tropical humidity and heat. Highs in the lower 90s will feel close to the triple digits. Isolated storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon, but the bulk of the day looks dry.

The stalled front that divides rich tropical humidity and seasonably cool and dry air will be draped right across our area most of next week. We will be on the warm and muggy side of the boundary.. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours with widespread scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. With rich tropical humidity in place, any storm will be capable of blinding downpours and localized flash flooding.

This pattern looks to continue through most of next week. The one good piece of news is that widespread showers & storms in the afternoon will help chip away at our drought conditions. It also will prevent temperatures from becoming too hot.