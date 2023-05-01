Exclusive Interview: Welcoming Baltimore County's first Black police chief

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Welcomes First Black Police Chief, Robert McCullough In an exclusive sit-down interview,

Stephon Dingle spoke with Robert McCullough, Baltimore County's first Black police chief, about his plans for leading the nation's 21st largest police agency.

McCullough's appointment marks a historic achievement, but the new chief remains focused on the challenges ahead.

"All of these faces here are former chiefs and none of them look like you. What does it mean to you, to be confirmed, to be the first Black police chief of the nation's 21st largest police agency?" Dingle asked. "I'm honored by it. I grew up in this agency," McCullough responded. "When I began in this agency, there were less than 80 African Americans, then my cousin Johnny Whitehead, who would go on to become the first colonel of this agency."

Coming from a family of firsts, McCullough has worked his way up from the bottom to the top job in the Baltimore County Police Department. "I'm standing on the shoulders of many people who came before me who have helped me and showed me the way, many who are no longer with us - they poured into me and they helped me," McCullough said.

Chief McCullough has a vision for the department: "My vision is for us to be a proactive, community-oriented police department. So that means that we are proactively going to go after crime - we historically know where the crime occurs." He acknowledged that while overall crime is down this year, auto thefts remain a significant problem.

McCullough also addressed the challenges with crime faced in Towson, an economic hub with a growing university and entertainment district. He emphasized the importance of partnering with the private sector, and proactive policing. "But also about utilizing the technology that's in place, there have been cameras that have been invested into by the private sector and the county to make the area safer," he added.

The new police chief also expressed his commitment to supporting his officers, who he says have good morale.

Having started as a cadet 35 years ago and worked as an investigator at every rank in the department, McCullough understands the daily needs and challenges of his officers. "It makes me want to make sure they have all the resources that they have. It makes me want to make sure that as a leader, I empower them to do their jobs," McCullough said.

Reflecting on his journey, McCullough recalled the advice his grandparents gave him as a child growing up in West Baltimore City.

"Everybody doesn't get to start on second base, some people don't get to start in the dugout of life. So no matter where your starting point is, you don't focus on where you start, you focus on where you want to go," McCullough said.