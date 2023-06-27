Essex Road closed due to police activity
BALTIMORE -- Essex road was closed Tuesday afternoon due to police activity, Baltimore County Police said.
Around 12:42 p.m., detectives responded to S. Marlyn Avenue and Eastern Avenue for a reported injured person, police said.
Marlyn is currently closed between Eastern Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Motorists are being asked to please find an alternate route.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
