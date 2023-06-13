English Pop Rock Band The 1975 to perform in Baltimore in November
BALTIMORE - English Pop Rock Band The 1975 will be performing this November, the group announced Tuesday.
The band will be performing its "Still...at their very best" tour at CFG Bank Arena on November 8.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, June 23.
The 1975 is known for songs "The 1975," "Give Yourself a Try" and "I'm in Love with You."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.