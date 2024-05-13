Ellicott City's new multi-million plan to reshape its historical Main Street

BALTIMORE -- A multi-million and month-long project to reshape Ellicott City's Main Street following years of flash flooding is underway.

The project is a part of Howard County's Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan.

It's a mitigation project developed following the floods of 2011, 2016, and 2018 that killed three people and left behind massive destruction.

Chuck Collins, an Ellicott City resident, has seen less historical buildings along Main Street in Ellicott City.

The buildings which held so much history will soon have new meanings once demolition is complete.

"I think it's going to be a good move," said Collins.

"After the recent devastating floods of 2011, 2016, 2018, we knew we had to do something," said Calvin Ball, the Howard County Executive.

Leaders came up with a plan to reshape, rebuild, and preserve the city.

It's a part of a multi-step effort in the north tunnel project. It's a portion of the county's Big Safe and Sound Plan, which calls for five retention ponds and two water conveyance systems to help divert water.

"Where we are right now is actually where the extended north tunnel will go. What we've seen in these recent floods is that as the water starts at the top of Main Street, they gain in speed and volume and then really impact the bottom of Main Street," Ball said.

The north tunnel will be about 5,500 feet long and 18 feet in diameter with its upstream end located on the north side of Frederick Road, and its downstream end at the Patapsco River shoreline.

"So this tunnel will convey the water much more efficiently. And then we'll be able to open up where we see these buildings deconstructed at Tiber Park, which will actually bring more people to the lower main street," Ball described in a public statement.

Ball announced the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan back in 2018 and says it is to help mitigate the effects of flooding.

This is one step in the largest public works project in Howard County, according to Ball.

"And so carefully deconstructing and preserving history is not only how we balance safety, but also history," he said.

Construction is expected to begin summer 2024, weather permitting, and is anticipated to be complete in late 2027.