Electric performances, Black culture at the forefront of AFRAM's second day

BALTIMORE – The Isley Brothers, Kid Capri and Tamar Braxton took the stage to perform on AFRAM's second day at Baltimore's Druid Hill Park.

The music was electric, but the attendees were on hand to celebrate Black culture on Juneteenth weekend.

Thousands came to Baltimore for the two-day festival that had music, food, exhibits, crafts and much more.

"I love AFRAM. I come every year. I come for the entertainment," Baltimore resident Floyd Brown said.

Looking for something to do this evening? Come down to @Baltimore_AFRAM in Druid Hill Park. @wjz is the media partner again this year and we are having a ball! pic.twitter.com/5T3osr32qJ — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 18, 2023

WJZ is proud to be the media sponsor of AFRAM, the largest African-American festival on the East Coast.

Day one of the festival brought in an estimated 75,000. Sunday's second day was just as popular.

Food vendors served up delicious treats. Small business owners have been selling their goods and several musical artists took to the AFRAM stage, including gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr.

"This whole grounds is buzzing with just Black greatness and you can feel the culture, and to me, that is just so important," Bowman said.

Festival-goers said AFRAM is all about highlighting Black history and spreading positivity in Baltimore.

"It informs us of what used to go down years ago but now it's great that we're turning everything around and getting to the spirit of good stuff," Brown said.