E-ZPass late fee grace period ends Wednesday after extension

BALTIMORE -- After an extension was announced at the end of November, the time has come to pay those Maryland E-Zpass tolls or be hit with hefty late fines.

The deadline to pay tolls sans penalties was originally set for 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 after a nine-month grace period prompted by pandemic hardships, but that penalty was abruptly extended by two weeks.

Now, drivers with citations have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to pay their tolls before the fees kick in again.

If you currently have an unpaid video toll from the state of Maryland, you have until that deadline to pay the toll amount in full and have the civil penalties associated with that outstanding balance waived.

MDTA officials are encouraging customers to go online and check their accounts to make sure all video toll payments are paid.

Drivers from all over the state have expressed frustration with the payment-plan system. Some of them have claimed their outrageous bills were inaccurate.