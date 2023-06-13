Dunbar High student charged in fatal Baltimore mass shooting, double shooting a day apart

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old Dunbar High School student is charged in a pair of shootings that left two men dead and six injured in Baltimore months ago, police said.

Jabre Griffith was arrested at the high school last Tuesday and is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and a slew of related offenses. The shootings happened

A Baltimore City Schools official confirmed to WJZ last week that a student was arrested without incident at the school.

Jabre Griffith, 18 Baltimore Police

Griffith was allegedly involved in a mass shooting on March 23 that left boxer Earnest Hall dead and five others, ranging in age from 15 to 24, injured.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore.

A 15-year-old was arrested in April in connection with the shooting. There are additional suspects in the shooting that have yet to be identified, according to charging documents.

About 23 hours after the mass shooting, officers responded to an area hospital when a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man walked in with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Micah Strong, was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at 11:18 p.m. on March 23 at the 5400 block of York Road in North Baltimore.

According to charging documents, Griffith used a car registered in his name as a getaway car in both shootings, as well as the same .40 caliber handgun.

Detectives used surveillance footage and GPS data to develop the student as a suspect.

Griffith is being held at Central Booking.

This is a developing story and will be updated.