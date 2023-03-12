Driver hospitalized after crashing into gas station in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE-- A driver is hospitalized after crashing into a gas pump Sunday morning in Baltimore County, fire officials say.

At 10:22 a.m. fire crews responded to the 6700 block of Dogwood Road in Woodlawn; there they found a vehicle and gas pump fully engulfed in flames.

Crews are on scene of a single vehicle accident, 6700 block of Dogwood Rd. 21207 #Woodlawn. Vehicle into gas pump. Vehicle & gas pump were fully involved, vehicle fire and fire to gas pump now extingushed. Driver of vehicle being transported to hospital Priority 2. DT 1022 *TA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 12, 2023

The driver of the vehicle was then taken to the hospital, officials say. The fire from the and pump are extinguished.

This is on going investigation. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.