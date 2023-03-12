Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after crashing into gas station in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE-- A driver is hospitalized after crashing into a gas pump Sunday morning in Baltimore County, fire officials say.

At 10:22 a.m. fire crews responded to the 6700 block of Dogwood Road in Woodlawn; there they found a vehicle and gas pump fully engulfed in flames. 

The driver of the vehicle was then taken to the hospital, officials say. The fire from the and pump are extinguished.

This is on going investigation. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 10:55 AM

