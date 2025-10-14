Dreary start across Maryland, brighter and nicer weather ahead

Improving weather across Maryland Tuesday

The nor'easter that's been impacting the east coast for the last few days will continue to push out to sea. Dreary weather that's been impacting Maryland early Tuesday morning will continue to improve as the day plays out.

Expect a gusty northerly breeze out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. This will help push out the light rain and drizzle and allow for partial clearing throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight's weather looks partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the middle 50s.

Maryland will enjoy wonderful weather Wednesday

Wednesday's weather looks fantastic across the state with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We'll see a gusty breeze out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s before a stronger push of cooler air arrives Wednesday evening and night. That will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and lower 40s by early Thursday morning.

Chilly fall mornings in Maryland Thursday and Friday

Canadian high pressure will bring us some crisp, chilly fall air Thursday and Friday morning. Widespread 30s and 40s are likely with areas of frost possible, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

With abundant sunshine both days, afternoon temperatures will be very enjoyable rebounding into the lower to middle 60s. The breezier day will be Thursday with a wind out of the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will feature a gentle breeze and plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the middle 60s.

Weekend warm-up across Maryland this weekend

The area of high pressure that brought us crisp, Canadian air Thursday and Friday will push offshore as we head into the weekend. We'll see southerly winds along with warming temperatures this weekend.

As a warm front crosses the area Friday night into Saturday morning, we'll see additional cloud cover passing through the area. There is the outside chance of a stray sprinkle or shower late Friday night or early Saturday as the warm front crosses. Saturday should see decreasing clouds and increasing amounts of sunshine. A southerly breeze and clearing skies should help temperatures rebound into the lower 70s.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday. We'll see another breezy day, but the breeze will be warmer out of the south-southwest pumping temperatures into the middle 70s. Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. Showers will likely arrive later in the day or at night. Rainfall amounts don't look impressive with most areas receiving a 0.25" or less.