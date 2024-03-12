Dozens of women file lawsuit claiming sexual abuse at Maryland juvenile facility

BALTIMORE - Dozens filed a lawsuit accusing a Baltimore County youth facility of sexually abusing young women.

In total, 39 women joined the lawsuit against the Good Sheppard Services.

One of the lawyers expects that number to triple.

For nearly 50 years, a facility in Halethorpe, Maryland, served as the site of the Good Sheppard Services. It was a privately-run residential facility for troubled children.

The building is now abandoned and partially destroyed.

It's also the site where a moment of reform turned into trauma for dozens of women.

"It's extremely emotional," attorney Frank Natale said, who is representing 26 of the 39 women who claim they were sexually abused inside those walls.

Natale's lawsuit is one of two filed Tuesday under the Child Victims Act, which alleges the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and Department of Human Services sent children to the program, and along with the Maryland Department of Health, failed to monitor the program as children were allegedly being sexually abused by guards, counselors and teachers, as well as nuns and priests.

The lawsuit accuses staff members of bribing and grooming children before abusing them. Some abusers allegedly drugged their victims and told them not to tell, according to the lawsuit.

"The state was sending children to this facility," Natale said. "They put warnings out about this facility, yet they still allowed children to go there."

This is just the latest round of allegations of abuse against juvenile facilities in Maryland.

In October 2023, CBS News spoke with Claudia McLain, who at 13 years old was sent to the Charles H. Hickey School -- a state-owned Juvenile Detention Center in Baltimore -- for stealing bikes and other minor offenses.

"I was in my room, it was night. The door opened, [and] your body clenched because you don't know what the f*** is going on. You['re] so shocked," McLain explained in an interview with CBS News. "[A] short time later [the assaults] happened again, then again, then again."

McLain is one of a dozen victims in the past six decades who have reported sexual abuse while in the care of Maryland's Juvenile Detention Centers.

"I used to hear the keys turn at night, but I never knew what it was until it happened personally to me," McLain said.

Her story is echoed by those who stepped forward on Tuesday claiming those entrusted to protect them at state-run juvenile facilities did the opposite.

In a joint statement, spokespeople for DJS, DHS and the Maryland Department of health say they haven't been served with the lawsuits yet, but they take allegations of sexual abuse of children in their care seriously.