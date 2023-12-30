Double shooting in Northeast Baltimore leaves two in critical condition

Baltimore City Detectives are investigating a double shooting that left two men in critical condition on Friday night.

On December 29 around 9:25 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on 4900 Reisterstown Road.

Officers say they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Northwest district shooting detectives have taken control of the investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.