Double shooting in Northeast Baltimore leaves two in critical condition
Baltimore City Detectives are investigating a double shooting that left two men in critical condition on Friday night.
On December 29 around 9:25 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on 4900 Reisterstown Road.
Officers say they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Northwest district shooting detectives have taken control of the investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You may also submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
