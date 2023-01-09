'Don't want to be here': Edmondson Westside students return for first full day since classmates shot

BALTIMORE - Some students told WJZ they didn't want to be at Edmondson Westside High School on Monday less than a week after five students were in the middle of the day in the shopping center parking lot across the street.

Students returned to school for the first full day of classes since the shooting.

One student, Deonta Dorsey, a 16-year-old, was killed in the shooting. Four others were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Officers said two people started shooting at the group of students before running off behind the Edmondson Village Shopping Center last week.

Police released surveillance photos, but currently, no arrests were made.

"I was OK, and then coming back here, it just brings up a whole bunch of emotions," student Kailynn Noel told WJZ.

Noel, a junior, said she didn't realize how hard it was going to be for her to return to school.

"I didn't really know the people, but it's just been very stressful, very hard," Noel said. "I don't want to be here at all."

Police believe last week's shooting happened while students were on their lunch break at Popeye's.

"Somebody's got to do something," a Baltimore City resident said. "It's getting out of control."

WJZ asked Baltimore City Public Schools if there are any measures being considered to help address the issue of Edmondson Westside students leaving school during the school day.

In a statement to WJZ, city schools said "we continue to offer counseling and support."

Multiple businesses at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center have signs on their doors stating that they will not serve students during school hours.

Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, who represents the 8th District, doesn't believe that is enough.

Councilman Burnett is introducing a bill that would increase the penalty on businesses that knowingly permit any minor to remain on the premises during certain hours.

"That ain't going to help. Not at all," a Baltimore resident said. "I mean, that might just chase them away, but they're still going to go somewhere else."